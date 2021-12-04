A 22-year-old Gaywood man has been fined after turning to cocaine following a relationship break-up.

Benjamin Revell had been pulled over by police in Lynn due to the manner of his driving, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

The Ford Focus was searched and Revell handed over his wallet.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (53357641)

In it was a cupcake case containing 0.64 grams of cocaine.

Revell, of Parkway, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug on October 30.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said: “He’s not a regular user of illegal drugs but shortly before October 30 he split up with his girlfriend.

“I know we hear this so often and he’s not blaming the girlfriend.

“It put him into a stressful state and it seemed to him that using cocaine would bring him some comfort. But he’s found out now it brings some anguish due to ending up in court.

“It really wasn’t worth it and the defendant realises that and has taken stock.

“He hasn’t touched any drugs since this incident – it’s really frightened him.”

Revell was fined £200 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.