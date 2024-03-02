Police arrested a man who was drunk and asleep in his car by Lynn’s docks with the ignition running.

Wayne Tomlinson, 56 of Wootton Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted being in charge of a vehicle while above the specified alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that the incident took place just before 9pm on January 8, when police on patrol in the Lynn area were driving by the docks and saw a stationary black Mini with its lights on.

The incident took place on Cross Bank Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

They saw a man, which ended up being Tomlinson, sitting in the driver's seat asleep, the keys were in the ignition and police could smell alcohol on him.

Officers woke him up, and Tomlinson was slurring his words. Police carried out a roadside breath test which came back with a reading of 156mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive and be in charge of a vehicle is 35mcg.

In police interview, Tomlinson admitted to having a “hard time” recently and was struggling to get help with his mental health.

He also admitted in interview to driving to the docks and drinking vodka.

His solicitor George Sorrell explained that Tomlinson used to serve in the army, which has left him with physical and mental health problems.

“If this event hadn’t happened, any of us could look at the defendant with admiration and as an example,” said Mr Sorrell.

The solicitor explained that Tomlinson only had the ignition turned on “for warmth” and had no intention to drive.

For the offence, Tomlinson was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined £361.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £144 and court costs of £105.