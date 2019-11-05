Man found unresponsive at King's Lynn car park

An air ambulance has been called to an incident at a Lynn car park this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the St James multi-storey car park at around 2.30pm today after a man was found unresponsive there.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the cause of the incident was currently unclear, but an air ambulance had been called to the area.

An air ambulance landed in the Walks after a man was found unresponsive at a nearby car park (20939055)

The helicopter landed in the Walks a short time ago.

Emergency workers and vehicles at the scene of an incident at St James car park. (20940573)