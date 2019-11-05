Man found unresponsive at King's Lynn car park
Published: 15:18, 05 November 2019
| Updated: 15:43, 05 November 2019
An air ambulance has been called to an incident at a Lynn car park this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the St James multi-storey car park at around 2.30pm today after a man was found unresponsive there.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the cause of the incident was currently unclear, but an air ambulance had been called to the area.
The helicopter landed in the Walks a short time ago.