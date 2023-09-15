A man was found with serious head injuries at a town retail park in the early hours of the morning.

Norfolk Police received a report from the East of England Ambulance Service at 9.30am last Sunday, with paramedics raising concerns about an incident at the St Nicholas Retail Park in North Lynn.

A man had been found with serious head injuries at 5.30am that morning, and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The man is believed to have been found with head injuries in the vicinity of the Carousel Cafe at the St Nicholas Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Sources told the Lynn News that the incident occurred in the vicinity of the Carousel Cafe building.

A police spokesperson said: “Police conducted a full investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the male being injured.

“No evidence of criminal activity was found and no crime has been recorded.”