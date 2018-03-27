Man from Clenchwarton takes on London Marathon run in support of daughter’s condition

A West Norfolk father of three is running the London Marathon to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Michael Docherty, 37, from Clenchwarton, is taking on the 26.2 mile run next month in support of Epilepsy Research UK.

His daughter Eiyla was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago, at the age of six, and he is hoping to raise £1,800 for the cause.

He said: “It was a horrible experience for everyone, she was sometimes having 18 seizures a day.

“Eiyla now luckily has her seizures controlled by medication and has gone two years almost seizure free, but there are people, old and young, who are not so lucky.

“That’s where me running the London Marathon comes in.

“I’m hoping to give a little back in the research on epilepsy and maybe find future medicines that can help people control their seizures and try to live a normal life as much as they can.”

Mr Docherty has been in training since securing a place in the marathon in October and says he runs, on average, three hours every Sunday.

He said: “I have always wanted to run in the marathon but I was unable to secure a place and so I decided to run for a charity.

“When I tried to secure a place with my charity they said they were full, but then I received a call saying somebody had broken their leg and had to drop out. That’s how I got my place.

“I have been injured a few times and I have sore knees. I have ran around 400 miles since securing my place in October.

“It takes a lot out on your body and your family because every Sunday I am having to leave the house to go on a run for my training. It does eat up a lot of the day.”

To support Mr Docherty’s visit his Virgin Money Giving page by searching ‘Michael Docherty London Marathon 2018 Epilepsy Research’.