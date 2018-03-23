Man from King’s Lynn defrauded his ex-employer

A man from Lynn who used his former employer’s business account after dismissal with the company has been handed an eight-week suspended prison sentence.

Wesley Theobald, 27, of Seathwaite Road, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to fraud by false representation.

The court heard between October 3 and October 5, Theobald used his former employer’s account to buy building supplies and equipment hire for his personal use, to the value of £601.07.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Theobald was wearing his work T-shirt when carrying out the transactions.

He said it made store staff believe he was still working for the company.

He was given an eight-week sentence, suspended for two years, 80 hours’ unpaid work, and a compensation order of £601.07. Theobald will also have to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.