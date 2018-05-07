Man from King’s Lynn handed jail sentence for kicking puppies

A Lynn man has been jailed for 26 weeks and banned from owning animals for 25 years after magistrates heard how he kicked puppies and attacked another dog.

Scott Doak, 25, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Friday to causing unnecessary suffering to animals and subjecting them to unreasonable physical violence.

Rocky before

The court heard that Doak came home on November 28 last year to discover his Staffordshire bull terrier, called Lily, and her puppies, Millie, Penny and Lizzie, chewing his sofa bed.

Jonathan Eales, prosecuting, said Doak went “berserk” and kicked the defenceless puppies multiple times before dragging their mother, Lily, by her neck and throwing her out into the garden.

He said: “When Doak was originally interviewed by police about Lily and her puppies, he gave a no comment interview.”

Doak was also sentenced offences to causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier, called Rocky, by causing his poor body condition.

It was found Doak also failed to protect Rocky and four other puppies from fleas and worms, as well as failing to provide a suitable environment that was clean, of a suitable size and free from hazards.

Mr Eales added: “When he was interviewed about Rocky, he didn’t think he’d done anything wrong.

“As well as this, he originally handed over the puppies, but not Rocky and Lily. This could imply his intentions to continue with them breeding.

“I urge you to make a disqualification order to prevent him coming in contact with animals again and to prevent cruelty in the future.”

Both Rocky and Lily as well as all of Doak’s puppies have been handed over and are currently in care of the RSPCA.

Mr Eales said: “When Rocky came to us he weighted just 12kg. He has put on 7kg from just being fed, which is almost half his original body weight.”

George Sorrell, mitigating, said: “He seems to be unable to look after himself let alone a dog or any animals by that fact. Looking ahead, it’s better to not give him the responsibility of looking after animals.

“The only saving grace is the fact all the dogs and puppies have made a full recovery. Kicking dogs could have been his way of dealing with stress.”

Doak was given a 26-week prison sentence and has been banned from owning any animals for 25 years. He has also been ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.