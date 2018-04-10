Man from King’s Lynn to run London Marathon to help fight killer cancer

A man from Lynn is joining the fight against prostate cancer by running this year’s London Marathon.

Steve Eke, 52, is lacing up his running shoes readying to take on the 26.2-mile course in support of the leading men’s health charity against a disease, which has been found to kill one man every hours.

He said: “I decided to run for Prostate Cancer UK because it’s a charity very close to my heart. For fifteen years my father battled with prostate cancer and it eventually led to his death.”

The money raised from Steve’s charity challenge will “help shift the science and crack the three core issues of diagnoses, treatment and prevention”.

Director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, James Beeby said: “We’re delighted that Steve will be part of our team this year, raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“For the first time, the number of men dying from prostate cancer every year has overtaken the number of women dying from breast cancer, making prostate cancer the third biggest cancer killer in the UK.

“One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer, which is simply unacceptable.”

To support Steve, visit his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stepheneke.