Man from King's Lynn found hanged in his home by pest control employee

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 09:25, 04 September 2018
 | Updated: 09:27, 04 September 2018
The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane.. (3947806)
A man from Lynn was found hanged in his home by a pest control employee, an inquest has heard.

Lynn’s Coroner’s Court heard on Friday that Patrick Heaphey, 69, was discovered dead in his bedroom on April 3 at roughly 9.30am.

The court heard that Mr Heaphey, of Norfolk House, County Court Road, failed to answer the knocks of a pest control employee.

Following this, the employee asked the building’s manager for assistance who ended up using a skeleton key to gain access to the property.

It was at this point when the two discovered Mr Heaphey’s body.

In a statement read to the court, it was heard Mr Heaphey had struggled with anxiety and depression since at least 1999.

He was also “majorly concerned” and “obsessed” with a bed bug issue in his property.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lane said: “My conclusion is suicide. Mr Heaphey did not leave a note and there was not any indication that he attempted contact with anyone before taking his own life.”

