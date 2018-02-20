Man given ban after drug-driving in Terrington St Clement

A man has been banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted being eight times over the legal drug-drive limit in Terrington St Clement.

Jordan Lewis-Judge, 26, was stopped on the A17 on December 12 last year and was found to have 16 micrograms of cannabis in his blood. The legal limit is two.

At Lynn Magistrates Court yesterday, prosecutor Nicola Pope said Lewis-Judge had also been pulled over on Norwich Road, Wisbech on November 25, where he was found to have 9.6mcg of cannabis in his blood.

She said on both occasions officers had stopped Lewis-Judge due to the “condition” of his vehicle, and not the manner of his driving.

Andrea Clarke, mitigating, said her client had gone through “quite a difficult patch” at that time.

Lewis-Judge, of Kingswood Park, Wisbech, was also ordered to pay a total of £440 in fines and costs.