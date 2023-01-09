A man has admitted being drunk and disorderly after acting aggressively while trying to re-enter a nightclub.

Mykolas Salasevicius, 23, of Losinga Road, Lynn, was in the town's magistrates' court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that during the early hours of Sunday, November 13, 2022, Salasevicius was ejected from Dr Thirsty's nightclub in town.

Salasevicius was kicked out of Dr Thirsty's nightclub (61716490)

He then went back into the club via a fire escape and got kicked out again, when he became aggressive and was pushing members of the public and "getting in their faces".

The court heard that Salasevicius had a total of 10 previous offences, the first of them being in 2018.

Unrepresented in court, Salasevicius said: "I had a few drinks, but can't remember it."

He added: "Well, I might remember a bit, I didn't have that many drinks."

Salasevicius was fined £133 with an added victim surcharge £53 and court costs of £105.