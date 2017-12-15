Man given jail term after breach of ban in King’s Lynn

A man who was banned from being drunk in any public place in Lynn has been handed a two month jail term for breaching his injunction.

The civil injunction was served against Keith Bidwell on Wednesday, but yesterday a spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said he had already breached three parts of the injunction.

Council officials said the action was a “last resort” down to the negative impact on the town.

The spokeswoman said Bidwell has been previously been offered support but his behaviour remained unchanged.

The injunction meant that Bidwell was to be forbidden, whether by himself or by instructing or encouraging other persons, from being intoxicated in any public place in Lynn town, and from possessing an open vessel containing or purporting to contain alcohol in any public place within Lynn town.

Bidwell was also banned from entering Lynn bus station, from using foul or abusive language, rude or offensive hand gestures within hearing or sight of any person in Lynn, and from acting in an aggressive or in a violent manner towards any person within West Norfolk Council.

The council spokeswoman said Bidwell is well-known to the local authorities and despite being offered support, assistance and accommodation in the past, his behaviour has remained “offensive and aggressive”.

“The injunctive action has been taken following complaints from local traders and local members of the community,” she added.

Ian Devereux, cabinet member for environment, said: “It is a sad situation when we want to help someone who will not let us help.

“Despite several efforts to assist, we are now left with no choice but to prevent Mr Bidwell from being able to drink in certain areas as he is causing distress to other visitors and damaging the town’s reputation as a safe place to be.

“It really is a last resort, but we cannot allow him to continue to have this negative impact on trade in the town centre.”

The order has been secured thanks to the close-working relationship between the police and the council through the West Norfolk operational partnership team.

The order will remain in place until December 6, 2019 at 4pm unless it is revoked before then.

Bidwell was given a custodial sentence yesterday for two months per breach to run concurrently.

Anyone who witnesses a breach should contact West Norfolk Council on 01553 616200 or csnn@west-norfolk.gov.uk, or police on 101 or enquiries@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.