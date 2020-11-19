Man given jail warning for carrying knife in King's Lynn pub row

A Gaywood man has been warned he could be jailed for having a lock knife on his person during a row with a pub doorman.

James Ward, 40, had been trying to get into The Globe Hotel in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin told Lynn Magistrates’ Court today that the incident happened just before 11pm on August 27.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (42650037)

“Mr Ward entered the Globe Hotel in King’s Lynn without using the hand sanitiser,” she said.

“Mr Dilnot, the doorman, stopped him. At this point Mr Ward became aggressive and Mr Dilnot refused him entry.

“Mr Ward said ‘Do you know who I am? I’m going to break your legs.’”

The defendant then went to reach inside his jacket and the doorman, fearing that Ward was about to produce a weapon, took him to the ground.

Police were called and Ward told officers that he did have a knife upon him. The lock knife with a 3in blade was found in the pocket which Ward’s hand had been heading towards.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and using threatening behaviour.

Ward, of Lavender Road, also admitted possession of the class A drug heroin in a separate incident on October 16.

And he appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Tuesday to be convicted of persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance between October 29 and 30.

The court heard that the knife offence could attract a jail term.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and all matters will be sentenced on January 8.

Ward was granted bail with the condition not to enter a specified zone of the town centre between 8pm and 4am daily.