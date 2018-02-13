Man given unpaid work order for attempting to frighten police in King’s Lynn

A man has been given a 12-month community order for using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear towards police officers.

Bruce Rainnbow, 21, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday to attempting to “frighten” police officers by using abusive words as well as wielding a broom stick when police were called to a property in Lynn on January 21.

The court heard the defendant, who is from Dereham, was trying to reclaim some of his possessions when he found himself locked out of a property in Lynn. As a result,an argument broke out between Rainnbow and the resident and the police were soon called.

Rainnbow was given a 12-month community order of 100 hours unpaid work as well as court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.