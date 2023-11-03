Police are making inquiries after a man has been reported missing in Lynn.

Robert McAdam was last spotted on Saturday, October 28 at around 4pm near The Blue Inc clothes shop on Vancouver Quarter, where he was wearing a blue/black bomber jacket, formal shirt, grey jeans and beige boots.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “I can confirm he has been reported missing and inquiries are under way.”

Any information as to Robert’s whereabouts can be reported to Norfolk Police immediately on 01553 424242