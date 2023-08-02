A man has admitted growing 150 cannabis plants and causing £17,550 worth of criminal damage to a rented property in the process of growing the Class B drug.

Virginijus Montrimas, 33, of Birchwood Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to the offence of producing cannabis.

Magistrates decided that their sentencing powers were not enough and sent Montrimas to Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced at a later date.

Montrimas admitted to growing 150 cannabis plants in a property in Lynn. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Paul Brown said that police found 150 cannabis plants being grown in a property on Marshall Street in Lynn.

A vape was found in the property with Montrimas’ DNA on it which led to his arrest.

Mr Brown said: “He said that he was growing the cannabis because he was being forced and growing them for Albanians, but gave no other information.”

The commercial enterprise has meant that around £17,550 worth of damage was caused to the property where the cannabis was being grown.

A crown court sentencing date has yet to be decided.