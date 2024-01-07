A man appeared in court after police caught him with a knuckleduster – that doubles as a lighter – in town on a night out.

Shane Allen, 30, of Cricketers Close in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to having an offensive weapon in a public place.

He also admitted to having cannabis – a Class B drug – on him.

Allen had a small quantity of cannabis on him. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Colette Harper explained that while Allen was out at 2am on Norfolk Street on November 18, police could smell cannabis nearby and found that Allen had been smoking a joint of it.

While searching Allen, they found the knuckleduster and arrested him for having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Allen told officers that the weapon was bought by his parents and given to him as a present and that it also operated as a lighter.

Ms Harper described the cannabis in Allen’s possession as being a “small amount”.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said that Allen only used the knuckleduster as a lighter and never intended to use it as a weapon.

“This knuckleduster was a lighter from Bulgaria, he only used it as a lighter,” said Ms Winchester.

The solicitor added: “It was never his intention to use it, and he accepts full responsibility that he had it in his possession.

“He had a small amount of cannabis on him, he was out celebrating his sister’s birthday. He is extremely sorry for his behaviour, he is not somebody who will be troubling the courts again.”

For the offence, Allen was fined £200 along with a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £145.”