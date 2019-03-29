Man handed four-year jail sentence over knifepoint robberies in West Norfolk

A 20-year-old man who robbed people at knifepoint during incidents in Lynn and Downham has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Daniel York, of London Road, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, March 28) after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

He also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance and was banned from driving for three years.

Daniel York. Picture: Norfolk Police. (8142947)

York committed the robberies on Thursday, January 10 – the first happened at about 9.55am when he entered JD Sports on the High Street and threatened a female staff member before stealing trainers, gloves and clothing.

CCTV image of the knifepoint robbery at JD Sports in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police. (8142949)

The second incident happened about an hour later when York went to a petrol station on Lynn Road in Downham where he threatened an elderly man with a knife before stealing his car from the forecourt.

CCTV image of the knifepoint robbery at a petrol station in Downham. Picture: Norfolk Police. (8142951)

Officers managed to trace the stolen car near London where the vehicle was stopped and York was subsequently arrested.

Detective Inspector Bruce Clark, from King's Lynn CID, said: "There were very serious offences which caused distress to the victims who were threatened at knifepoint while going about their business.

"York's decision to plead guilty ultimately showed the weight of evidence against him and it's equally pleasing his victims did not have to relive their experiences by giving evidence in court.

"As a result of poor decision making, York now finds himself behind bars for four years."