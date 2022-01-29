Man has made 'massive change' after disorder in King's Lynn car park, court told

A court has heard how a Lynn man with a long criminal record has made big steps towards turning his life around.

Levi Coburn, 24, was before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday to plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly in St Nicholas Retail Park on January 6.

Police were called at 5.50pm to assist ambulance staff with an aggressive male.

The court was told that Coburn was swearing and was arrested.

His previous convictions included a community order in June last year for malicious communications, a conditional discharge for a public order offence in September and a two-year conditional discharge in October 2020 for threatening behaviour.

A support worker for Coburn said the offence had happened two days before moving to his own flat and he had “increased anxiety”.

She said he had since been working with alcohol and drugs support provider CGL and had enrolled on a sports programme with the Purfleet Trust, doing swimming and football.

She added that she’s spoken to several support professionals, saying: “Over the past month they have seen a massive change in him.”

Coburn, of Anthony Nolan Road, was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.