Man held after King's Lynn playground disturbance

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in a North Lynn play area during the early hours of this morning.

Police said in a social media post that the man was detained following an incident at the facility on Loke Road at around 1am.

The incident involved shouting and swearing, according to the post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter feed.

Earlier in the evening, two e-scooter riders were also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

The machines were seized during the incidents, which officers said happened in different areas of the town.