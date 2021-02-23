Man held after 'stolen van crashed into parked cars' on King's Lynn estate

A man has been arrested after a van, which is believed to have been stolen only an hour earlier, crashed into parked vehicles on a Lynn estate yesterday evening.

Police say they were called at around 4.30pm on Monday to reports that a green Mercedes Sprinter van had been taken from Clarkes Newsagents in Bridge Street, Downham.

The van is said to have a roof rack with a distinctive Native Indian portrait and feather design down the side and red and orange reflective stripe.

Police news (44416339)

Norfolk Police said a short time ago that a van matching that description was then involved in a collision with two parked cars, in Copperfield, on Lynn's Fairstead estate at around 5.30pm.

A force spokesman confirmed that a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.