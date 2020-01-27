Man hid stolen bike in King's Lynn hedge

A North Lynn man has admitted to hiding a £2,000 electric bike in a hedge after it was stolen from a town cycle shop.

But it was something of a good day for William James Loasby when he appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday because they cancelled his spiralling fines account, which totalled more than £5,500.

The court heard that the window of Richardsons Cycles in London Road was smashed at about 3am on June 29 last year and the Raleigh taken from the display.

The bike was recovered a short while later from a hedge in Friars Walk.

Forensic investigations linked 35-year-old Loasby, of Hope Court, North Lynn.

He told police he’d been asked by a friend to hide it for the time being in return for £200.

“He said he didn’t know the bike was stolen. He had only agreed because he needed the money and was having bad luck at the time,” said Jane Walker, prosecuting.

The court was told that Loasby, who pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, was imprisoned for theft of a cycle last July.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said Loasby had thanked the bench when he was jailed for 12 weeks because he recognised that it would help him.

He’d been on a £1,000 a day crack cocaine habit at the time.

“He went cold turkey in prison and has engaged with probation with post-sentence supervision,” she said, adding that he was now undergoing regular drug testing.

He’d had suspicions the bike was stolen but it had been a “particularly difficult time”, Miss Johnson told the hearing.

Loasby was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the cycle shop for damage caused to the bike.

His fines account was remitted as the bench was told that this should have been considered when he was imprisoned.

