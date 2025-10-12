A man who hurled abuse at his ex-partner before barging into her mother’s home says he did it for some fishing equipment.

Raymond Bonnett, 52, of Guannock Terrace in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to harassment.

The incident took place on May 24 this year, when the defendant went over to his ex-partner’s mother’s home and began shouting and swearing.

Raymond Bonnett appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

He then peered through the living room window, and as the victim opened the door to get him to leave, Bonnett barged his way in.

Prosecutor Simon Jessop told the court the defendant was asked to “f**k off” by the woman, and on his way out, her dog ran outside without her realising.

When she tried to get it back in, Bonnett bombarded her with more abuse, so she called the police.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said the defendant only went over to the address as he was “worried about some fishing equipment”.

Magistrates handed Bonnett a £120 fine, and he will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and another £40 in court costs.

Sign up for our In The Dock newsletter here to find out who has been in Lynn Magistrates’ Court this week.