A man who was driving an electric bike “erratically” past families has been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences.

While on patrol at the St Nicholas Retail Park in North Lynn on Monday, officers saw the man, aged in his 20s, travelling along a footpath while on the bike.

The rider was stopped, and investigations revealed the bike was an electric model which could travel at speeds of up to 60mph.

The electric bike - which can travel at speeds of up to 60mph - has been seized. Picture: West Norfolk Police

A West Norfolk Police statement said: “While we were chatting to people in North Lynn at the weekend, you told us that motorbikes are one of the biggest issues for many of you.

“A man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and taking a vehicle without the owners’ consent.

“He was taken to the King’s Lynn Police Investigation for questioning and has been bailed pending further enquiries and tests.”

The bike was seized following the incident.