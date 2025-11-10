A man in his 20s has been left seriously injured after being involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident took place on the New Road and the A47 Constitution Hill junction at North Runcton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police believe it occurred between 12.30 and 1.30am.

The man was hit at this junction on the A47. Picture: Google Maps

The pedestrian was walking along the road when a vehicle collided with him before driving off.

He suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam footage or information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 27 of November 9 online, by calling 101, or by emailing matthew.allchurch1@norfolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or call 0800 555 111.