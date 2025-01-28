A man in his 60s has died after the van he was driving crashed on the A47 on the outskirts of Lynn last week.

On Thursday, a white Citroen Relay van crashed into the central reservation on the westbound carriageway of the A47 at around 3.34pm, before coming to a stop on the Saddlebow roundabout slip road.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene including police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance.

The crash took place on the A47 near the Saddlebow roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of the Citroen, a man aged in his 60s, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. He has since died.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics had been called to reports of a man having a “medical episode” at the wheel of a vehicle on the A47 in Lynn.

The A47 was closed at its junctions with the A10, the A149 and the A148 while emergency services attended the scene and reopened again at 7pm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to police by emailing callum.walchester@suffolk.police.uk, calling 101 or visiting the Norfolk Police website and quoting incident 271 of Thursday, January 23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

