A man in his 70s has died after he was found with serious injuries on Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.50am, and road closures were put in place on the Hardwick flyover and roads surrounding the roundabout.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance responded to the incident.

A stock image of Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout

The man received treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

The roads were fully reopened at around 1pm.