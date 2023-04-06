A man in his 70s has died following a two-car crash on a major roundabout in Lynn yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Hardwick roundabout at 2.36pm, after reports of the collision between a black BMW 3 series and a green BMW 3 series.

The driver of the green BMW, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Road closures were in place while emergency services, including paramedics and firefighters, attended the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference NC-05042023-248 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk.