Police have launched an appeal after a man in his 70s was seriously injured in a Lynn car park.

Shortly after 9.30am yesterday, officers were called to the Tuesday Market Place, outside the Corn Exchange, after the man was struck by a white Vauxhall Astra car.

He was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious leg injuries.

The man was struck by the car on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn

Police would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact PC Craig Scott by emailing craig.scott2@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference CAD 65 of October 30.