A man who was seriously injured following a fatal crash on Lynn's Hardwick roundabout remains in hospital a week on.

Emergency services were called to the Hardwick roundabout at 2.36pm on Wednesday, April 5, after reports of the collision between a black BMW 3 series and a green BMW 3 series.

The driver of the green BMW, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hardwick roundabout in King's Lynn

The other driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson has this morning said that he remains in hospital with injuries that are still considered to be serious.

Following the crash, officers launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone who had dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference NC-05042023-248 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk.