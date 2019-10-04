A man has appeared in court charged with outraging public decency in Lynn.

Dylan Verrier is accused of committing a sex act in a public place in an incident which is said to have taken place between May 5 and 6 this year.

The 19-year-old is also charged with intentionally exposing himself on the same occasion.

Verrier, of Elm Road, Wisbech, pleaded not guilty to both offences when he appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A trial date was set for January 7.