A Fairstead man has made a first appearance in court accused of sexual offences against a 14-year-old girl.

Scott Doak, 29, is said to have attempted to meet the girl for sex after grooming her between August 21 and 28 last year.

He is also charged with attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Doak, of Freiston, did not enter any pleas when he appeared before magistrates in King’s Lynn on Thursday.

The bench declined jurisdiction and the case will next be heard at Norwich Crown Court on November 11.

Doak was granted unconditional bail to that date.