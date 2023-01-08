A man smashed a glass bottle over another's head at a town's bus station.

Luke Padget, 34, of Lowfield, Lynn, pleaded guilty to the offence at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that on Monday, November 7, 2022, Padget was seen on CCTV striking another man over the head with a glass bottle.

The incident occurred outside of Lynn's bus station

It happened at Lynn's bus station after a "heated" argument with the other man involved.

Padget had a total of 31 convictions and 66 offences, and five of them were violence-related.

Mitigating for Padget was George Sorrell, who claimed that his client was not normally a violent man.

"He's not a man of violence, despite his previous convictions," said Mr Sorrell.

"It broke out because he thought that the man had assaulted his partner."

Due to the victim deciding not to take legal action, Padget was charged with using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear instead of assault.

Mr Sorrell added that Padget was doing well with his post-sentence supervision and that he was cooperating.

"He had no defence but said to me that he was severely provoked," Mr Sorrell added.

"He's struggled with alcohol but feels like he's got it under control because he can't afford it, like many."

Padget was fined £120 with an added victim surcharge of £48 and ordered to pay court costs of £105.