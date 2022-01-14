Man in court over crash into King's Lynn police station barriers

A West Norfolk driver accused of crashing into barriers at Lynn's police station while drink-driving has appeared in court.

Magistrates were told on Thursday that damage valued at £7,696.80 was caused during the incident on November 27 last year.

Robert Iliuk, 29, did not enter pleas to either of the charges of drink-driving or criminal damage.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (53801012)

He asked for an adjournment to instruct legal representation. Iliuk had had a consultation with the duty solicitor at court that day but wanted to engage his own advocate.

He told the hearing that he had been unable to do so previously due to having been in Lithuania for several weeks following a family medical emergency.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Iliuk, of Browning Place, North Lynn, had a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2017 so he stood to be banned for a minimum three years if convicted.

Prosecutor Denise Holland asked for pleas to be entered in order to make progress with the case.

The bench adjourned the case until February 3 and granted Iliuk unconditional bail until the next hearing.