Man in custody after King's Lynn incident during Euros final

A man is in custody in Lynn this afternoon, having been arrested in the area during England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy last night.

The incident is one of three arrests reported across Norfolk in incidents thought to be related to the game at Wembley.

But police chiefs have praised the vast majority who enjoyed the occasion responsibly.

Police news (48886602)

A man in his 20s was detained in Nursery Lane, South Wootton at around 10pm on Sunday on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

Police say he was taken to the Saddlebow Investigation Centre, where he is still being held.

Arrests were also made in connection with incidents in Norwich and Yarmouth.

And Norfolk Police says there were some other "minor disturbances" around the county.

But Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, from the force, said the mood amongst people who went out for the game had been "generally good natured."

He said: "I want to thank all those thousands of people who watched the game at home or in a pub or with friends and family, had a drink but acted responsibly and were considerate of others.

"We didn't get the result in the match that we wanted but it's important to acknowledge the very many people who approached the tournament in the right way given the restrictions we've all been living under for so many months, and really got behind our young national team.

"Credit must also go to Norfolk's licensed venues which, for the most part, worked hard to stick to the health regulations and give their customers the experience they so desperately wanted. Thanks to everyone."