Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man in his 50s pronounced dead in a field at Ten Mile Bank

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 13:06, 24 January 2022
 | Updated: 14:11, 24 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police and the air ambulance were in attendance at the weekend after a man collapsed in a field at Ten Mile Bank near Downham.

Emergency services were called to a field off Station Road on Saturday at about 2.40pm following a medical incident.

A road at Ten Mile Bank. (6331763)
A road at Ten Mile Bank. (6331763)

Police said in a statement:"Police, paramedics, and the air ambulance attended and despite treatment, a man aged in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Kings Lynn Eve Tawfick
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE