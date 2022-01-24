Man in his 50s pronounced dead in a field at Ten Mile Bank
Published: 13:06, 24 January 2022
| Updated: 14:11, 24 January 2022
Police and the air ambulance were in attendance at the weekend after a man collapsed in a field at Ten Mile Bank near Downham.
Emergency services were called to a field off Station Road on Saturday at about 2.40pm following a medical incident.
Police said in a statement:"Police, paramedics, and the air ambulance attended and despite treatment, a man aged in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."