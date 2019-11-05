Man taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in King's Lynn car park
Published: 16:50, 05 November 2019
| Updated: 16:51, 05 November 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Lynn car park today.
Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were called to the St James multi-storey car park this afternoon after the man was discovered.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said a short time ago: "We were called to the St James multi-storey car park in King’s Lynn at around 2.25pm today after receiving reports that a man had been found unresponsive.
"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and a Magpas air ambulance.
"Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting him by road to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care."