A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Lynn car park today.

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were called to the St James multi-storey car park this afternoon after the man was discovered.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said a short time ago: "We were called to the St James multi-storey car park in King’s Lynn at around 2.25pm today after receiving reports that a man had been found unresponsive.

Emergency workers and vehicles at the scene of an incident at St James car park. (20940573)

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and a Magpas air ambulance.

"Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting him by road to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care."

An air ambulance landed in the Walks after a man was found unresponsive at a nearby car park (20939055)