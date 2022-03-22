Man in hospital after car collides with house in King's Lynn

A man has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a house on one of the main routes into the centre of Lynn this afternoon.

Police say the property in Hardwick Road was badly damaged in the incident, which was reported just after 3.30pm today.

The road is currently closed southbound and there are long queues on surrounding routes.

RTA Incident at Hardwick Road South Gates King's Lynn. Emergency Services in Attendance.. (55619743)

Norfolk Police said its officers were called to the area at 3.36pm this afternoon and the incident had caused "severe structural damage" to the property.

A force spokesman added that the injuries by the driver of the car involved were not believed to be serious or life-changing.

Fire crews from Lynn's stations released occupants from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, according to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue service's online incident log.

And a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, a senior paramedic and a vehicle from the Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene and were assisted by colleagues from the Police and Fire and Rescue Service.

“An adult man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”