Man injured in King's Lynn road rage incident

An investigation has been launched after a man suffered facial injuries during a road rage incident in Lynn on Friday evening.

Police say the incident began when two motorists became involved in a dispute on Gaywood Road at around 5.40pm.

A man driving a black Lexus is said to have followed the victim onto Tennyson Avenue, where both vehicles were forced to stop as the level crossing barriers were down.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said this morning that the Lexus driver got out of his car and approached the victim, who is in his 30s, before assaulting and verbally abusing him.

The victim sustained a swollen lip.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact PC Matthew Denyer at Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/30653/21.