A Lynn man who denied being drunk and disorderly had his charge changed when he appeared in court this week.

Levi Coburn, 25, of Anthony Nolan Road in Lynn, pleaded not guilty to being drunk and disorderly while before magistrates in the town on Thursday.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that on Wednesday, November 9 at around 7pm, Coburn was stood outside of Fryday's Fish and Chip Shop in Columbia Way, Lynn, and became aggravated when police were arresting a woman for a separate incident.

The incident took place outside of Fryday's fish and chip shop. Picture: Google Maps

He was shouting at officers: "What the f**k are you doing" and refused to calm down.

Unrepresented, Coburn mitigated for himself and said: "I wasn't drunk, the rest of it did happen but I only had one beer. I know if I was drunk or not."

He did agree with the magistrates that he was shouting at officers, however.

To deal with the matter, magistrates decided to change the offence to causing an officer alarm or distress.

In accordance, Coburn changed his plea to guilty to causing the police officer on duty at the time alarm or distress.

Coburn had previously been convicted of 38 offences, with many being drunk and disorderly-related.

Magistrates gave him a fine of £50 with an added victim surcharge of £20.