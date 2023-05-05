A Lynn man who attacked his ex-partner by pinning her down by the neck while repeatedly punching her in the face has been jailed.

Jamie Kentsch, 41, of South Wootton, was sentenced to a total of 46 months for the assault, restraining order breaches and a number of thefts committed in Norfolk.

Kentsch attacked the woman in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on the evening of October 29 last year, which left her with a fractured cheekbone and caused extensive swelling and bruising.

Jamie Kentsch has been jailed after attacking his ex-partner. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police attended, and after the woman was taken to hospital, Kentsch was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and multiple breaches of a restraining order, entering guilty pleas on what would have been the first day of his court trial.

During sentencing at Northampton Crown Court last Friday, April 28, the woman took to the stand to recall how she feared she would die during Kentsch’s attack, and detail how his abuse had affected her.

Reading her victim personal statement, she told the court: “Every day I look in the mirror I can see that it is disfigured, this is a constant reminder of what Jamie did to me.”

Kentsch was also issued with an indefinite restraining order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman by any means in the future.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Abigail Kennedy, of the Force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I would like to commend the survivor in this case, who supported a prosecution and bravely stood up and read out her victim personal statement to the court.

“Jamie Kentsch is a violent and dangerous bully. This was not the first time he had assaulted the survivor and I hope that now Kentsch is in prison, where he belongs, she can finally begin to re-build her life.

“I welcome the sentence passed on Kentsch and I hope this case sends a message to all victims that we will support them.”