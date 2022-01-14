A West Norfolk man who assaulted a police officer while “frazzled” on the drug ketamine has been jailed for 32 weeks.

A member of the public helped police who were trying to arrest Marcus Gohn, 41, who had a record of violence.

The incident happened on the Fairstead estate in Lynn at about 7.20pm on June 23 last year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that police had been called to Gohn’s home in Filberts, Fairstead.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said: “They were informed that he had gone nuts and was off his face, throwing punches.”

Gohn made off as police arrived and one officer gave chase on foot.

“As the defendant is running, he’s seen to throw something away. It was never found but suspected to be drugs,” said Mrs Holland.

Gohn was caught and, during a search, turned to face the police officer while “agitated and very angry”.

The officer drew his Taser gun but Gohn shrugged his shoulders and walked off, said the prosecutor.

A struggle then broke out as the officer tried to put handcuffs on Gohn.

“With that, the defendant lashes out, swinging a can towards [the officer] that covers him in beer,” added Mrs Holland.

A member of the public went to help the officer and then back-up police arrived as Gohn was close to getting the sergeant in a headlock.

In interview, he told police that he couldn’t remember the incident but had had “two lines” at his friend’s allotment.

“If you’ve never used [ketamine], it frazzles your brain,” Gohn said.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence in a separate incident outside his son’s home in Lynn on December 12.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client was making good progress on a current community order which was helping Gohn address his drugs problem.

“This is after an adult life of dependency on cocaine and ketamine,” he added.

As well as the custodial sentence, Gohn was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the officer.