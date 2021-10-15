A 26-year-old man has been jailed for his part in a mass brawl in front of shoppers in King’s Lynn.

The punch-up involving several men began after a row in Primark spilled outside.

Dean Kirk traded blows with two eastern European men, and others who waded in, but came off worst, a court was told.

Magistrates heard the brawl took place outside Lynn's Primark store.

Witnesses inside and outside the High Street store were said to be shocked and upset by the gravity of the argument and violence.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Dean Kirk was given 12 weeks’ custody, to run concurrently with an activated suspended sentence.

That had been imposed last month for several offences including urinating towards police officers during a rave in Rutland in July 2020.

The day after Kirk received the suspended sentence, he committed a public order offence when police went to arrest his partner Lauren Cambridge, 30, over the disturbance in Primark.

The court was told that he swore at officers and shouted: “Carry on knocking and I’ll pour scalding hot water over you.”

This week Kirk, of Wharf Street, Sutton Bridge, and Cambridge, of Brompton Place, South Lynn, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause violence on September 4.

Kirk also admitted using threatening behaviour on September 10.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating for Kirk, said the row in Primark involved two brothers who invited his client to step outside where others joined in the fight.

“There was then more than just the two Romanian brothers. He got a lot more than he gave,” added Mr Cogan.

The court was told that the two unnamed Romanians received police cautions.

Charlotte Winchester, for Cambridge, said the argument started after her client asked the men why they were staring at her.

She added: “They went outside where there were other members of [the two men’s] families and that’s when the physical fight took place.

“It really escalated and got out of control.

“She very much regrets what happened.”

Kirk’s suspended sentence was reduced to 12 weeks and he was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Cambridge was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

She was also fined £50 for breaching a conditional discharge, which was revoked.