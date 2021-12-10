A man from North Lynn with no previous criminal convictions will spend Christmas in jail for a drink-driving offence.

Albinas Remeikis, 62, was almost four times the limit when he was stopped on the A17 at Terrington St Clement.

Magistrates sitting in Lynn on Thursday imposed a 12-week custodial sentence and banned him from driving for three years.

The court was told that a tip-off led to police being alerted to Remeikis driving very slowly in a Seat Alhambra and swerving over the road.

Prosecutor Jacqui Dankyi said: “The defendant had been seen to leave the vehicle.

“He was seen to be unsteady on his feet, had returned back to the vehicle and proceeded to drive.”

Police then pulled Remeikis over and he failed a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and gave a reading of 137 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35. The reading is in the highest bracket of the sentencing guidelines.

Remeikis, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on November 2.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said: “I think it’s fair to say that he does present as extremely embarrassed and very ashamed of his behaviour.

“He is fully aware of the dangerous position that he placed not only himself in but other road users, including the police officers.

“He tells me that he does not drink every day but he does drink heavily as a fairly regular occurrence.

“He has wanted to stop drinking or to control it and had previously engaged with AA but, due to language difficulties, he had to give that up.

“He had been to his doctor for help and it was his doctor who had referred him to AA. So he felt there was no other help out there.”

Miss Edgeler said her client could not remember what happened on the day of the incident but it seemed he had been drinking with a friend after work in a local meat factory and had been driving home.

Remeikis, of Hextable Road, can reduce the length of his ban through the successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.