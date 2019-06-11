Man jailed for racist harassment of King's Lynn shop worker

A 28-year-old man who unleashed a foul-mouthed racist rant at a shop worker in Lynn has been jailed.

Wayne David Corner was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison by town magistrates on Monday after the offence breached a suspended sentence imposed for actual bodily harm.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said the complainant was serving customers in a shop in London Road, from which Corner was banned.

Corner was drunken when he went in on May 13. When the worker asked him to leave, Corner unleashed a string of racist comments and swear words. Customers intervened and told him he was out of order, the bench heard.

Miss Walker said Corner left the shop and then started shouting at the complainant’s brother who was on the other side of the street. It was then that police were called.

Corner, of no fixed abode, told police he had been drinking Stella Artois and was about three out of ten for drunkenness.

A breathalyser test gave a reading of 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. As a comparison, the legal limit for driving is 35.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment.

Mitigating, Charlotte Winchester said Corner’s circumstances at the time were “very difficult” as payment for some work hadn’t materialised, he had no accommodation and was “sofa surfing.”

She said: “Unfortunately he turned to his old crutch of alcohol.

“He’s absolutely disgusted by his behaviour and has written a letter to the victim in this. He’s truly remorseful.”

Corner was sentenced to four weeks in prison, which will run consecutively to 16 weeks of a 26-week suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.