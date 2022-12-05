A Lynn man has been charged with causing criminal damage to a property under the value of £5,000 after kicking down a door.

Bradley Thompson, 27, of Pleasant Court, pleaded guilty at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that on Tuesday, October 25, police were called by the property owner to report Thompson swearing and screaming while kicking the front door.

It happened at 8.30pm, while the victim was sat smoking upstairs in the property with the window open.

Thompson was arrested and said he felt "enraged" in his police interview.

He kicked the door off of its hinges, but his solicitor Andrew Cogan said Thompson is not entirely to blame for the damage done to the door.

"I've seen doors that have been broken open by police before, and by looking at photos I think this door may have had damage done to it before," said Mr Cogan.

"How can an 11 stone man do that kind of damage?"

The court was told that Thompson and the property owner had previously been friends but the defendant had felt like he had been used for money and been lied to.

Mr Cogan said that the victim lied about his mother dying and Thompson gave him £300 to pay for the headstone.

He also said that the victim was "waving and blowing kisses from the window" which further enraged him.

Mr Cogan added: "Thompson says he's vulnerable man who can be easily led on and falls for a sob story.

"His mother has said that he gave money to the property owner instead of feeding himself."

Thompson was fined £80 with an added victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £100.

No compensation order for the door, which was worth £2,127.60, was ordered given Thompson's financial circumstances.