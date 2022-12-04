A Lynn man appeared in court after beating an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Peter Allbright, 26, of Anthony Nolan Road, Lynn, kicked a police officer in the head and thigh and threatened a member of the public.

He appeared in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday, when prosecutor Lily Orr said that officers were called by Allbright's sister at 8.40am after he had gotten out of her car on Thursday, September 29

Peter Allbright was drunk and disorderly in The Walks

Allbright was found by officers at The Walks distressed and punching his own head and banging his head on a car window.

He tried running away from officers while intoxicated, and alarmed a member of the public by saying that he would pull his beard off, which was also caught on CCTV.

Allbright was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and later kicked a police officer in the head and on the thigh.

The officer reported having a sore head and feeling shaken up.

Mitigating, Andrew Cogan said that Allbright was "clearly" suffering from a mental health episode at the time.

"I think we should help this man rather than punish him," said Mr Cogan.

Allbright was given an 18-month community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.

He was also ordered to pay an added £140 victim surcharge.