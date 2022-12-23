Police have launched an appeal to track down a wanted man from the Fairstead area of Lynn.

Michael Healey, 59, is wanted for breaching a court order.

Also known as Mike and Mick, he is known to frequent locations such as Norwich, Skegness and London.

Police are looking to trace Michael Healey (Image: Norfolk Police)

He is described as white, approximately 5'9" tall, of large build with glasses and facial stubble.

Anybody who has seen Healey or knows of his current whereabouts has been urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.