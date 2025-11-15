A man left his ex-partner feeling “used and vulnerable” after slapping her across the face during an argument.

Michael Fodden, 49, of Taylor’s Drive in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assault by beating at a previous hearing.

It was said that on March 27 this year, the defendant was involved in an altercation with his then partner at their home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

The pair had been arguing about where the woman had been that day when Fodden became violent and pushed her into the corner of their kitchen, calling her a liar.

When she pushed him back, the defendant accused her of breaking his thumb and slapped her across the face.

In a victim statement, his ex-partner, who had moved to the area from another country, said she felt “used and vulnerable”.

“He was the only person I knew. This has made me lose the ability to trust people,” she said.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told magistrates that the defendant, who had 18 previous convictions, is receiving help from a mental health support worker.

Fodden was handed an 18-month community order through which he must complete ten rehabilitation activity days.

He will also have to pay a £120 fine as well as a £114 victim surcharge and £60 in court costs.

A restraining order was also imposed to ensure Fodden stays away from the victim.

