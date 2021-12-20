Man moved to safety after incident at King's Lynn road junction

One of the main routes around Lynn was closed for several hours at the weekend after concerns were raised for a man's safety.

A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following an incident at the Hardwick interchange on Saturday evening.

A Norfolk Police statement this morning said: "Police were called to the Hardwick roundabout on the A47 at King’s Lynn on Saturday (18 December 2021) around 6pm following reports a man was standing on the wrong side of the barrier above the carriageway.

Police news. (53486833)

"The A47 was closed between Saddlebow and Constitution Hill while emergency services attended.

"Police negotiators attended and the man was brought to safety at 8.40pm and detained under the Mental Health Act."

One eyewitness posted on social media that a bus had blocked lanes on the roundabout and others were talking to the man.